Are we looking at the next big move in National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)?

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE: NPK) is 9.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.60 and a high of $100.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NPK stock was last observed hovering at around $96.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $128.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.19% off the consensus price target high of $128.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.19% higher than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.04, the stock is 2.47% and 5.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17877.0 and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 10.98% off its SMA200. NPK registered 12.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.30.

The stock witnessed a 3.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.63%, and is -1.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) has around 919 employees, a market worth around $678.31M and $341.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.27. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.71% and -2.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Presto Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year.

National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Top Institutional Holders

184 institutions hold shares in National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.26% while institutional investors hold 80.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.04M, and float is at 5.04M with Short Float at 3.37%. Institutions hold 58.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.85 million shares valued at $74.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.05% of the NPK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.57 million shares valued at $46.38 million to account for 8.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.45 million shares representing 6.44% and valued at over $40.03 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.02% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $23.09 million.

National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times.

National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is trading 43.65% up over the past 12 months. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) is -6.77% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.81.