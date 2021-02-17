Are we looking at the next big move in Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY)?

Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) is 32.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.96 and a high of $37.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCKY stock was last observed hovering at around $35.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.31% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -3.31% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.19, the stock is 8.84% and 18.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 45.80% off its SMA200. RCKY registered 46.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.08.

The stock witnessed a 16.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.17%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) has around 1929 employees, a market worth around $271.86M and $265.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.78 and Fwd P/E is 14.30. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.60% and 0.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocky Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $80.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) Top Institutional Holders

138 institutions hold shares in Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY), with 537.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.41% while institutional investors hold 81.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.31M, and float is at 6.70M with Short Float at 3.17%. Institutions hold 75.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.61 million shares valued at $15.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.46% of the RCKY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.51 million shares valued at $14.41 million to account for 7.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.42 million shares representing 5.73% and valued at over $10.31 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $9.71 million.

Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Moore Robert Burton Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Moore Robert Burton Jr. bought 82 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $25.30 per share for a total of $2075.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28000.0 shares.

Rocky Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Moore Robert Burton Jr. (Director) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $25.34 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27918.0 shares of the RCKY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, LOVELAND CURTIS A (Secretary) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $19.00 for $19000.0. The insider now directly holds 11,000 shares of Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY).

Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is trading -3.70% down over the past 12 months. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is 61.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.1.