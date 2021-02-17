Are we looking at the next big move in RumbleON Inc. (RMBL)?

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) is 51.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $53.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $45.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.72% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 10.25% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.77, the stock is 15.25% and 32.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19601.0 and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 73.25% off its SMA200. RMBL registered 348.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.96.

The stock witnessed a 41.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.29%, and is -13.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.43% over the week and 8.73% over the month.

RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $109.39M and $472.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1425.67% and -14.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.10%).

RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RumbleON Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.57 with sales reaching $97.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -47.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.00% in year-over-year returns.

RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in RumbleON Inc. (RMBL), with 307.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 13.70% while institutional investors hold 24.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.24M, and float is at 1.83M with Short Float at 3.66%. Institutions hold 21.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silverback Asset Management, LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $4.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.28% of the RMBL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.11 million shares valued at $3.02 million to account for 5.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Granahan Investment Management Inc. which holds 65117.0 shares representing 2.98% and valued at over $1.74 million, while Rovida Advisors Inc. holds 1.48% of the shares totaling 32268.0 with a market value of $0.97 million.

RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at RumbleON Inc. (RMBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chesrown Marshall, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Chesrown Marshall bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $28.14 per share for a total of $56274.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95750.0 shares.

RumbleON Inc. (RMBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is 47.64% higher over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 30.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 71370.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.