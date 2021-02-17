Are we looking at the next big move in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI)?

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) is 16.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.03 and a high of $28.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHI stock was last observed hovering at around $23.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.48% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 11.48% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $23.90, the stock is 3.35% and 7.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37818.0 and changing 2.44% at the moment leaves the stock 6.91% off its SMA200. SHI registered -10.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.98.

The stock witnessed a 3.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.85%, and is 2.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 1.56% over the month.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) has around 8516 employees, a market worth around $5.10B and $11.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.76. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.34% and -17.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.50% this year.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI), with institutional investors hold 3.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.24M, and float is at 107.89M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 3.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.51 million shares valued at $10.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.62% of the SHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aperio Group LLC with 0.2 million shares valued at $4.16 million to account for 5.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 73865.0 shares representing 1.84% and valued at over $1.36 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 1.59% of the shares totaling 64022.0 with a market value of $1.18 million.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (SHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) that is trading -0.94% down over the past 12 months. PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) is -20.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -195.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13910.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.