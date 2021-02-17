Are we looking at the next big move in Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS)?

Weyco Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WEYS) is 17.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.13 and a high of $24.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WEYS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.62% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 28.62% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.56, the stock is 3.06% and 6.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9154.0 and changing -0.70% at the moment leaves the stock 2.70% off its SMA200. WEYS registered -21.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.34.

The stock witnessed a 2.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.54%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) has around 486 employees, a market worth around $179.10M and $220.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.67% and -24.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weyco Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $57.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS), with 3.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.00% while institutional investors hold 41.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.76M, and float is at 6.06M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 25.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.59 million shares valued at $9.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.05% of the WEYS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.48 million shares valued at $7.58 million to account for 4.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.3 million shares representing 3.05% and valued at over $4.85 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 1.48% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $2.3 million.

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bernsteen Michael, the company’s VP, President – Nunn Bush. SEC filings show that Bernsteen Michael sold 556 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $22.34 per share for a total of $12421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4900.0 shares.

Weyco Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that FLORSHEIM THOMAS W (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $17.76 per share for $8880.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2141.0 shares of the WEYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, FLORSHEIM THOMAS W (Director) acquired 134 shares at an average price of $17.50 for $2345.0. The insider now directly holds 1,641 shares of Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS).

Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is trading 117.74% up over the past 12 months. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is 61.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.14% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 52750.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.54.