Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) Is Up 3.80% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) is 3.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.01 and a high of $41.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARTNA stock was last observed hovering at around $38.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.02% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.02% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.49, the stock is -2.12% and -0.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17576.0 and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 5.86% off its SMA200. ARTNA registered 1.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.90.

The stock witnessed a -1.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.41%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) has around 239 employees, a market worth around $362.58M and $87.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.44. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.26% and -7.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Artesian Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year.

Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) Top Institutional Holders

127 institutions hold shares in Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA), with 410.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.40% while institutional investors hold 55.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.34M, and float is at 8.35M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 52.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.57 million shares valued at $21.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.72% of the ARTNA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.46 million shares valued at $15.99 million to account for 5.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.43 million shares representing 5.10% and valued at over $16.01 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.22% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $9.38 million.

Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Nicholle Renee, the company’s Director/Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Taylor Nicholle Renee sold 5,153 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $38.50 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16948.0 shares.

Artesian Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that BIEDERMAN KENNETH R (Director) sold a total of 2,391 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $38.70 per share for $92541.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20875.0 shares of the ARTNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, BIEDERMAN KENNETH R (Director) disposed off 984 shares at an average price of $39.56 for $38923.0. The insider now directly holds 20,875 shares of Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA).

Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading 2.36% up over the past 12 months. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is 28.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.17.