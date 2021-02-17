Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -874.33% Upside

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) is 18.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $30.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATLC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -874.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -874.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $29.23, the stock is 8.57% and 20.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41492.0 and changing 3.40% at the moment leaves the stock 91.33% off its SMA200. ATLC registered 159.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 265.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.27.

The stock witnessed a 21.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 116.04%, and is 4.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) has around 319 employees, a market worth around $460.66M and $450.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.07. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 484.60% and -2.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 195.10% this year.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC), with 8.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.23% while institutional investors hold 42.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.52M, and float is at 6.50M with Short Float at 11.40%. Institutions hold 17.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.72 million shares valued at $8.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.51% of the ATLC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.63 million shares valued at $15.52 million to account for 3.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.4 million shares representing 2.51% and valued at over $4.77 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 1.62% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $3.08 million.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Howard Jeffrey A., the company’s President. SEC filings show that Howard Jeffrey A. sold 2,564 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $76920.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Howard Jeffrey A. (President) sold a total of 11,157 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the ATLC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, HUDSON DEAL W (Director) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $11.50 for $80500.0. The insider now directly holds 99,000 shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC).

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) that is trading -6.73% down over the past 12 months. Discover Financial Services (DFS) is 25.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.21% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.01.