ATN International Inc. (ATNI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI) is 9.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.01 and a high of $79.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATNI stock was last observed hovering at around $45.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.15% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.7% higher than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.77, the stock is -0.01% and -0.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39483.0 and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -13.30% off its SMA200. ATNI registered -25.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.95.

The stock witnessed a -3.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.76%, and is -1.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.86% over the month.

ATN International Inc. (ATNI) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $733.69M and $443.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 75.28. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.67% and -42.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

ATN International Inc. (ATNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ATN International Inc. (ATNI) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ATN International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.45 with sales reaching $122.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -155.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.10% in year-over-year returns.

ATN International Inc. (ATNI) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in ATN International Inc. (ATNI), with 4.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.81% while institutional investors hold 96.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.96M, and float is at 11.00M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 66.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.77 million shares valued at $74.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.16% of the ATNI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.31 million shares valued at $65.71 million to account for 8.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.1 million shares representing 6.90% and valued at over $55.0 million, while Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $30.79 million.

ATN International Inc. (ATNI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at ATN International Inc. (ATNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRIOR MICHAEL T, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that PRIOR MICHAEL T sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $60.28 per share for a total of $42196.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

ATN International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that PRIOR MICHAEL T (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $60.09 per share for $78117.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.44 million shares of the ATNI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 30, PRIOR MICHAEL T (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $64.02 for $19206.0. The insider now directly holds 128,847 shares of ATN International Inc. (ATNI).

ATN International Inc. (ATNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -15.18% down over the past 12 months. AT&T Inc. (T) is -24.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.95.