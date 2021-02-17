Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

64 institutions hold shares in Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN), with 1.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.18% while institutional investors hold 20.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.57M, and float is at 2.28M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 13.01% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.11 million shares valued at $4.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.10% of the AUBN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 84967.0 shares valued at $3.08 million to account for 2.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Truist Financial Corp which holds 38402.0 shares representing 1.08% and valued at over $1.39 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.96% of the shares totaling 34210.0 with a market value of $1.24 million.

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUBN) is -5.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.51 and a high of $65.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUBN stock was last observed hovering at around $39.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $39.25, the stock is -1.73% and -5.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5249.0 and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -10.86% off its SMA200. AUBN registered -31.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.96.

The stock witnessed a -6.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.62%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $140.12M and $27.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.78. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.37% and -40.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.40%).

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) Analyst Forecasts

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.20% this year.

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOUSEL DAVID E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOUSEL DAVID E bought 25 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $42.44 per share for a total of $1061.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5397.0 shares.

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that O’DONNELL SHANNON (Senior Vice President) bought a total of 14 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $42.46 per share for $594.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1033.0 shares of the AUBN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, HAM WILLIAM F JR (Director) acquired 28 shares at an average price of $42.41 for $1187.0. The insider now directly holds 4,209 shares of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN).

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 23.26% up over the past 12 months. BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is 2.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.57% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18390.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.21.