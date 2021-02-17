Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

4 institutions hold shares in Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO), with 922.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.02% while institutional investors hold 65.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.52M, and float is at 3.32M with Short Float at 4.72%. Institutions hold 59.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.14 million shares valued at $1.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.97% of the AZYO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30644.0 shares valued at $0.42 million to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nisa Investment Advisors, L.L.C. which holds 11800.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $0.16 million, while New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 5900.0 with a market value of $80417.0.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) is 11.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.55 and a high of $18.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AZYO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 24.25% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.15, the stock is -2.99% and 5.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12668.0 and changing -2.76% at the moment leaves the stock 13.22% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.38.

The stock witnessed a -3.01% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.98%, and is -5.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $144.23M and $42.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.60% and -16.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $11.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.20% this year.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HighCape Capital, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that HighCape Capital, L.P. bought 441,176 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $7.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.51 million shares.