Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Volatility At 2.49%, Should You Add A Position?

112 institutions hold shares in Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.48% while institutional investors hold 61.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.66M, and float is at 15.65M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 57.09% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.06 million shares valued at $10.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.33% of the BOCH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EJF Capital LLC with 0.81 million shares valued at $5.65 million to account for 4.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.79 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $5.51 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 0.67 million with a market value of $4.64 million.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) is 4.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.68 and a high of $11.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOCH stock was last observed hovering at around $10.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $11.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.0% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 5.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.35, the stock is 0.08% and 1.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33267.0 and changing -2.45% at the moment leaves the stock 24.73% off its SMA200. BOCH registered -8.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.56.

The stock witnessed a -1.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.42%, and is -3.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $170.36M and $60.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.25 and Fwd P/E is 10.89. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.22% and -9.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.70%).

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of Commerce Holdings is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $16.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.40% in year-over-year returns.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by INDERKUM DAVID J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that INDERKUM DAVID J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $10.04 per share for a total of $20071.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32600.0 shares.

Bank of Commerce Holdings disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that TULLIS LYLE L (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $10.57 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the BOCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Sundquist James A (EVP Chief Financial Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $7.58 for $18950.0. The insider now directly holds 159,028 shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH).

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -11.12% down over the past 12 months. American River Bankshares (AMRB) is 1.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.2% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.27.