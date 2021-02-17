Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 10.54% Change This Year

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (NASDAQ: BKSC) is 10.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.43 and a high of $19.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKSC stock was last observed hovering at around $17.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $17.72, the stock is 5.54% and 7.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18573.0 and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 7.19% off its SMA200. BKSC registered -6.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.49.

The stock witnessed a 8.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.39%, and is 2.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.86% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $98.35M and $17.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.40. Profit margin for the company is 39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.10% and -7.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.70%).

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) Analyst Forecasts

Bank of South Carolina Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.87% while institutional investors hold 10.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.53M, and float is at 3.65M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 6.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 82296.0 shares valued at $1.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.49% of the BKSC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 45280.0 shares valued at $0.73 million to account for 0.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 32709.0 shares representing 0.59% and valued at over $0.52 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.47% of the shares totaling 25737.0 with a market value of $0.41 million.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sharry Sheryl G, the company’s ESOP Trustee. SEC filings show that Sharry Sheryl G bought 3,563 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $16.33 per share for a total of $58186.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37459.0 shares.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Hassell Fleetwood S (President) bought a total of 3,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $16.33 per share for $58186.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37459.0 shares of the BKSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, SASS DOUGLAS H (Executive Vice President) acquired 3,563 shares at an average price of $16.33 for $58186.0. The insider now directly holds 37,459 shares of Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC).

Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Corporation (FCCO) that is trading -16.47% down over the past 12 months. Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is 14.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -360.99% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3250.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.