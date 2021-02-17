Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) on Track to Reach $26.00 in a Year

Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) is 11.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.05 and a high of $25.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHB stock was last observed hovering at around $24.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.92% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 2.92% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.24, the stock is 9.55% and 8.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38734.0 and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 17.55% off its SMA200. BHB registered 10.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.11.

The stock witnessed a 7.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.90%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) has around 460 employees, a market worth around $371.03M and $129.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.50. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.41% and 0.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bar Harbor Bankshares is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.40% this year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Top Institutional Holders

141 institutions hold shares in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB), with 292.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.96% while institutional investors hold 52.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.08M, and float is at 14.64M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 51.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.16 million shares valued at $26.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.67% of the BHB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.79 million shares valued at $16.17 million to account for 5.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.69 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $14.2 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.68% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $9.12 million.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Simard Curtis C, the company’s PRESIDENT/CEO. SEC filings show that Simard Curtis C bought 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $17.22 per share for a total of $39617.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43709.0 shares.

Bar Harbor Bankshares disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that WOODSIDE DAVID B (Director) bought a total of 1,175 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $16.95 per share for $19916.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13380.0 shares of the BHB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Caras Matthew L (Director) acquired 800 shares at an average price of $18.70 for $14958.0. The insider now directly holds 12,263 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB).

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading 22.08% up over the past 12 months. Camden National Corporation (CAC) is -15.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.87% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.16.