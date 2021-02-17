Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

45 institutions hold shares in Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL), with institutional investors hold 86.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.20M, and float is at 4.58M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 86.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Luminus Management, LLC with over 6.15 million shares valued at $48.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 37.96% of the BATL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 3.01 million shares valued at $23.78 million to account for 18.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LSP Investment Advisors, LLC which holds 1.62 million shares representing 10.01% and valued at over $12.81 million, while Lion Point Capital, LP holds 8.86% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $11.34 million.

Battalion Oil Corporation (AMEX: BATL) is 34.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $12.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BATL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.38% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 25.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.20, the stock is 39.89% and 39.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35992.0 and changing 26.98% at the moment leaves the stock 42.38% off its SMA200. BATL registered -5.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.02.

The stock witnessed a 30.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.74%, and is 30.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.06% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $183.12M and $171.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 101.82. Distance from 52-week low is 397.78% and -6.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-233.70%).

Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) Analyst Forecasts

Battalion Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18..

Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Battalion Oil Corporation (BATL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kasparek Leah R., the company’s SVP, HR & Administration. SEC filings show that Kasparek Leah R. sold 43 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $7.93 per share for a total of $341.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 477.0 shares.