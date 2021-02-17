BayCom Corp (BCML) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

109 institutions hold shares in BayCom Corp (BCML), with 768.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.61% while institutional investors hold 65.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.87M, and float is at 11.03M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 61.41% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.66 million shares valued at $6.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.05% of the BCML Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EJF Capital LLC with 0.65 million shares valued at $6.7 million to account for 5.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.65 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $9.8 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $5.99 million.

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) is -0.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.67 and a high of $23.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCML stock was last observed hovering at around $15.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $17.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.54% off the consensus price target high of $18.50 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 11.35% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.07, the stock is 0.50% and -0.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23140.0 and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 16.58% off its SMA200. BCML registered -33.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.95.

The stock witnessed a -2.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.38%, and is -0.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.32% over the month.

BayCom Corp (BCML) has around 312 employees, a market worth around $177.98M and $87.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.08 and Fwd P/E is 9.09. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.84% and -35.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

BayCom Corp (BCML) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BayCom Corp (BCML) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BayCom Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $19.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.80% in year-over-year returns.

BayCom Corp (BCML) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at BayCom Corp (BCML) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

BayCom Corp (BCML): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) that is trading -13.43% down over the past 12 months. MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) is -15.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.38% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 76930.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.55.