Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Volatility At 3.73%, Should You Add A Position?

141 institutions hold shares in Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB), with 405.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.28% while institutional investors hold 76.80% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 74.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.62 million shares valued at $24.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.82% of the BELFB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.77 million shares valued at $8.18 million to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.66 million shares representing 6.43% and valued at over $7.02 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $6.2 million.

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) is 7.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.30 and a high of $18.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BELFB stock was last observed hovering at around $15.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 10.33% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.14, the stock is 1.65% and 0.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 65787.0 and changing 1.45% at the moment leaves the stock 30.66% off its SMA200. BELFB registered -5.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.48.

The stock witnessed a -4.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.21%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) has around 6935 employees, a market worth around $164.86M and $464.77M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.68 and Fwd P/E is 22.42. Distance from 52-week low is 156.19% and -13.74% from its 52-week high.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bel Fuse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $114.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 468.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brosious Craig, the company’s Vice President of Finance. SEC filings show that Brosious Craig sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $22500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6210.0 shares.

Bel Fuse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that BERNSTEIN DANIEL (President and CEO) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $14.29 per share for $42870.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13075.0 shares of the BELFB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, BERNSTEIN DANIEL (President and CEO) acquired 55,074 shares at an average price of $9.69 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 55,074 shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB).

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Transcat Inc. (TRNS) that is trading 33.75% up over the past 12 months. Amphenol Corporation (APH) is 30.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.72% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.35.