Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) – The -56.0% Downside Potential Remains

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) is 98.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.62 and a high of $10.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLCM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -56.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -56.0% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.02, the stock is 54.56% and 84.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 5.72% at the moment leaves the stock 22.63% off its SMA200. BLCM registered -32.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.94.

The stock witnessed a 84.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.92%, and is 47.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.81% over the week and 13.77% over the month.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $31.80M and $5.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 167.94% and -36.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-832.00%).

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.18 with sales reaching $250k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -95.10% in year-over-year returns.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM), with 16.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 23.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.06M, and float is at 5.04M with Short Float at 3.98%. Institutions hold 23.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 0.25 million shares valued at $1.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.92% of the BLCM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.17 million shares valued at $1.14 million to account for 3.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Frazier Management LLC which holds 0.11 million shares representing 2.08% and valued at over $0.69 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.04% of the shares totaling 0.1 million with a market value of $0.37 million.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fair Richard A., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Fair Richard A. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $4.00 per share for a total of $19999.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.