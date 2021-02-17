Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is -6.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.74 and a high of $8.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BXG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -14.0% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.41, the stock is -3.40% and 0.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40455.0 and changing -5.48% at the moment leaves the stock 33.29% off its SMA200. BXG registered -5.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.22.

The stock witnessed a 0.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.50%, and is -7.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) has around 5873 employees, a market worth around $538.48M and $551.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.31 and Fwd P/E is 12.67. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.07% and -11.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $146M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.60% in year-over-year returns.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG), with 67.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 92.98% while institutional investors hold 60.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.49M, and float is at 5.09M with Short Float at 9.79%. Institutions hold 4.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with over 1.14 million shares valued at $5.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.57% of the BXG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.31 million shares valued at $2.49 million to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.18% and valued at over $0.62 million, while Ancora Advisors, LLC holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $0.62 million.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tonkin Dusty, the company’s EVP, Chief Sales Officer. SEC filings show that Tonkin Dusty bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $7.09 per share for a total of $70900.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40390.0 shares.

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Tonkin Dusty (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) bought a total of 20,290 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $3.51 per share for $71218.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20290.0 shares of the BXG stock.