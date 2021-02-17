Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (NYSE: BVH) is 10.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.53 and a high of $19.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BVH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $15.00, the stock is 8.08% and 11.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19086.0 and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 21.67% off its SMA200. BVH registered -23.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12,547.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3,298.60.

The stock witnessed a 15.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.63%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) has around 7185 employees, a market worth around $284.25M and $503.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.11. Profit margin for the company is -23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.49% and -24.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $148.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -37.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.70% in year-over-year returns.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH), with 5.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.96% while institutional investors hold 39.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.73M, and float is at 11.64M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 29.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. with over 0.77 million shares valued at $10.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.90% of the BVH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.76 million shares valued at $10.31 million to account for 4.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.63 million shares representing 4.05% and valued at over $8.47 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 3.05% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $6.38 million.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.