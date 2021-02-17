Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR (LND) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

6 institutions hold shares in Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR (LND), with institutional investors hold 0.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.18M, and float is at 23.52M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 0.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Northern Trust Corporation with over 0.19 million shares valued at $0.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.30% of the LND Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Banco de Sabadell, S.A with 25000.0 shares valued at $100000.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding.

Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR (NYSE: LND) is -7.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $5.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LND stock was last observed hovering at around $4.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.46% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.46% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.63, the stock is -5.46% and -7.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22100.0 and changing 3.81% at the moment leaves the stock 8.95% off its SMA200. LND registered 5.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9364 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4341.

The stock witnessed a -14.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.58%, and is -3.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3.85. Distance from 52-week low is 85.20% and -19.06% from its 52-week high.

Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR (LND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR (LND) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021..

Brasilagro – Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas ADR (LND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trecora Resources (TREC) that is trading 8.78% up over the past 12 months. The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) is 27.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 62.58% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 827.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.