BRT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Now

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE: BRT) is -1.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $18.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.9% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -36.55% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $15.02, the stock is 0.25% and 0.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27511.0 and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 20.26% off its SMA200. BRT registered -12.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.07.

The stock witnessed a 0.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.81%, and is -4.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) has around 13 employees, a market worth around $257.74M and $28.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.33% and -17.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BRT Apartments Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $7.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.50% this year.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Top Institutional Holders

110 institutions hold shares in BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT), with 3.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.21% while institutional investors hold 63.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.18M, and float is at 13.60M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 50.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.03 million shares valued at $15.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.01% of the BRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.68 million shares valued at $10.38 million to account for 3.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.62 million shares representing 3.61% and valued at over $7.31 million, while Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. holds 3.19% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $6.46 million.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Simon Jonathan H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Simon Jonathan H bought 425 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 25 at a price of $10.55 per share for a total of $4484.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 425.0 shares.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) that is trading -38.40% down over the past 12 months. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is -13.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.9% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.69.