Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) Is Up 7.56% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Business First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) is 7.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.17 and a high of $26.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BFST stock was last observed hovering at around $21.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $25.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.79% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.74% higher than the price target low of $22.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.90, the stock is 3.25% and 4.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27893.0 and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 32.05% off its SMA200. BFST registered -16.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.32.

The stock witnessed a -0.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.86%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) has around 367 employees, a market worth around $450.70M and $149.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.85 and Fwd P/E is 10.80. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 138.82% and -17.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Business First Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $44.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 93.20% in year-over-year returns.

Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.22% while institutional investors hold 31.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.61M, and float is at 18.91M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 28.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.07 million shares valued at $21.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.19% of the BFST Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.82 million shares valued at $12.3 million to account for 3.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EJF Capital LLC which holds 0.57 million shares representing 2.76% and valued at over $8.55 million, while Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) holds 2.51% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $7.79 million.

Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tillage Keith Alexis, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tillage Keith Alexis bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $16.84 per share for a total of $1684.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 200.0 shares.

Business First Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Day Rick D. (Director) bought a total of 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $12.99 per share for $41568.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the BFST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Day Rick D. (Director) acquired 1,571 shares at an average price of $15.11 for $23738.0. The insider now directly holds 238,891 shares of Business First Bancshares Inc. (BFST).