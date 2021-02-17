Cable One Inc. (CABO) Volatility At 1.88%, Should You Add A Position?

555 institutions hold shares in Cable One Inc. (CABO), with 593.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.85% while institutional investors hold 96.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.00M, and float is at 5.43M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 87.43% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 0.73 million shares valued at $1.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.17% of the CABO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.63 million shares valued at $1.4 billion to account for 10.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.49 million shares representing 8.06% and valued at over $915.27 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.86% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $517.72 million.

Cable One Inc. (NYSE: CABO) is -7.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1031.39 and a high of $2326.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CABO stock was last observed hovering at around $2056.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.74% off its average median price target of $1850.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.1% off the consensus price target high of $2671.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -30.42% lower than the price target low of $1575.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2054.05, the stock is 0.67% and -2.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20949.0 and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 7.99% off its SMA200. CABO registered 15.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2,109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,928.10.

The stock witnessed a 3.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.71%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

Cable One Inc. (CABO) has around 2751 employees, a market worth around $12.39B and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.82 and Fwd P/E is 44.04. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.15% and -11.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Cable One Inc. (CABO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cable One Inc. (CABO) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cable One Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $11.61 with sales reaching $341.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cable One Inc. (CABO) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Cable One Inc. (CABO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weymouth Katharine, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Weymouth Katharine sold 27 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $2110.50 per share for a total of $56984.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378.0 shares.

Cable One Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that Witty Peter N. sold a total of 34 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $2088.20 per share for $70999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1955.0 shares of the CABO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, JOHNSON KENNETH E (SVP, Technology Services) disposed off 698 shares at an average price of $1965.61 for $1.37 million. The insider now directly holds 1,175 shares of Cable One Inc. (CABO).

Cable One Inc. (CABO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) that is trading -69.65% down over the past 12 months. RigNet Inc. (RNET) is 210.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.98% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.61.