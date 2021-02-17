Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

120 institutions hold shares in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC), with 457.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.60% while institutional investors hold 48.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.59M, and float is at 6.48M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 45.45% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.4 million shares valued at $27.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.69% of the CATC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.32 million shares valued at $16.86 million to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FJ Capital Management LLC which holds 0.21 million shares representing 5.21% and valued at over $15.0 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $10.81 million.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) is 8.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.20 and a high of $80.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CATC stock was last observed hovering at around $76.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.66% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.95% higher than the price target low of $82.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.94, the stock is 0.31% and 3.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11725.0 and changing -1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 23.93% off its SMA200. CATC registered 5.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.11.

The stock witnessed a -0.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.14%, and is -5.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) has around 312 employees, a market worth around $527.78M and $129.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.15 and Fwd P/E is 11.52. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.81% and -5.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cambridge Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.88 with sales reaching $43.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mooney Kerri, the company’s SVP Dir. of Banking Offices. SEC filings show that Mooney Kerri sold 140 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $76.29 per share for a total of $10681.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1101.0 shares.

Cambridge Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Millane Martin B (EVP / Chief Lending Off) sold a total of 1,211 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $70.00 per share for $84770.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13476.0 shares of the CATC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Millane Martin B (EVP / Chief Lending Off) disposed off 407 shares at an average price of $70.00 for $28490.0. The insider now directly holds 14,687 shares of Cambridge Bancorp (CATC).

Cambridge Bancorp (CATC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) that is trading -10.10% down over the past 12 months. Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) is -11.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 91760.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.