Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) Volatility At 3.78%, Should You Add A Position?

135 institutions hold shares in Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG), with 3.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.71% while institutional investors hold 54.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.77M, and float is at 12.72M with Short Float at 4.21%. Institutions hold 41.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.48 million shares valued at $36.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.85% of the CCBG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.9 million shares valued at $16.88 million to account for 5.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.55 million shares representing 3.27% and valued at over $10.31 million, while Heartland Advisors Inc. holds 3.23% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $10.16 million.

Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is -2.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.61 and a high of $29.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCBG stock was last observed hovering at around $23.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.73% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.04% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.99, the stock is 1.37% and -2.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30071.0 and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock 11.84% off its SMA200. CCBG registered -18.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.00.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.60%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) has around 796 employees, a market worth around $394.88M and $106.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.78 and Fwd P/E is 13.90. Profit margin for the company is 28.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.68% and -19.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capital City Bank Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $53.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.80% in year-over-year returns.

Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Grant William E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Grant William E bought 1,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $22.64 per share for a total of $24672.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16007.0 shares.

Capital City Bank Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Johnson Laura L (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $17.00 per share for $17000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16512.0 shares of the CCBG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Grant William E (Director) acquired 4,315 shares at an average price of $17.37 for $74952.0. The insider now directly holds 12,984 shares of Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG).

Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BankUnited Inc. (BKU) that is trading 21.38% up over the past 12 months. U.S. Bancorp (USB) is -11.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.58% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 21.83.