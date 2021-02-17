CBTX Inc. (CBTX) – The 1.0% Upside Potential Remains

CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ: CBTX) is 8.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.50 and a high of $30.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBTX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.41% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.67% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.72, the stock is 0.94% and 5.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37788.0 and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 36.17% off its SMA200. CBTX registered -5.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.47.

The stock witnessed a -1.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.71%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $693.28M and $138.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.08 and Fwd P/E is 18.73. Profit margin for the company is 25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.76% and -7.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CBTX Inc. (CBTX) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CBTX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $35.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.30% in year-over-year returns.

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in CBTX Inc. (CBTX), with 7.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.71% while institutional investors hold 49.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.75M, and float is at 17.67M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 34.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.31 million shares valued at $33.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.28% of the CBTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Luther King Capital Management with 1.23 million shares valued at $31.3 million to account for 4.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.98 million shares representing 3.93% and valued at over $15.95 million, while Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $15.28 million.

CBTX Inc. (CBTX) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at CBTX Inc. (CBTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Penland Joe Sr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Penland Joe Sr bought 7,222 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $16.17 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

CBTX Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Penland Joe Sr (Director) bought a total of 2,778 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $15.45 per share for $42923.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CBTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Penland Joe Sr (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.94 for $79680.0. The insider now directly holds 205,670 shares of CBTX Inc. (CBTX).