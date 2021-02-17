Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CVCY) is 12.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.59 and a high of $19.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVCY stock was last observed hovering at around $16.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.95% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 4.4% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $16.73, the stock is 2.26% and 5.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15504.0 and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 17.99% off its SMA200. CVCY registered -14.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.96.

The stock witnessed a 2.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.23%, and is 3.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) has around 271 employees, a market worth around $208.29M and $66.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.35 and Fwd P/E is 11.15. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.05% and -16.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $17.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY), with 2.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.37% while institutional investors hold 57.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.47M, and float is at 10.45M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 47.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Private Management Group, Inc. with over 0.71 million shares valued at $10.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.65% of the CVCY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.66 million shares valued at $9.77 million to account for 5.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.56 million shares representing 4.47% and valued at over $6.9 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.89% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $6.01 million.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAMOS ANTHONY KENNETH, the company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that RAMOS ANTHONY KENNETH bought 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $14.34 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7190.0 shares.

Central Valley Community Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Kim James J (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) bought a total of 1 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $10.75 per share for $11.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11827.0 shares of the CVCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, SILVA DOROTHEA D (Director) acquired 3,350 shares at an average price of $14.97 for $50155.0. The insider now directly holds 4,759 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY).

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -11.12% down over the past 12 months. Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) is -8.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.9.