Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) Is Up 9.06% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA) is 9.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.40 and a high of $87.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNBKA stock was last observed hovering at around $84.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -427.31% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -427.31% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.37, the stock is 4.04% and 6.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9006.0 and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 14.22% off its SMA200. CNBKA registered -0.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.25.

The stock witnessed a 5.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.58%, and is 2.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) has around 404 employees, a market worth around $304.58M and $149.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.95. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.14% and -3.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Century Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year.

Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.79% while institutional investors hold 68.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.57M, and float is at 2.77M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 49.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.23 million shares valued at $17.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.29% of the CNBKA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.19 million shares valued at $14.37 million to account for 5.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.16 million shares representing 4.44% and valued at over $10.66 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $9.0 million.

Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 106 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SLOANE BARRY R, the company’s Chairman, CEO and President. SEC filings show that SLOANE BARRY R bought 5 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $141.86 per share for a total of $749.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1733.0 shares.

Century Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that EVANGELISTA PAUL A (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 3 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $141.86 per share for $469.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2148.0 shares of the CNBKA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Filler James J (10% Owner) acquired 600 shares at an average price of $76.84 for $46105.0. The insider now directly holds 860,782 shares of Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA).

Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) that is trading 22.08% up over the past 12 months. Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) is -4.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 40290.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.82.