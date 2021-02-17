CEO Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider CNOOC Limited (CEO) Now

CNOOC Limited (NYSE: CEO) is 32.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.11 and a high of $160.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CEO stock was last observed hovering at around $115.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.0% off its average median price target of $133.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.25% off the consensus price target high of $184.46 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -13.27% lower than the price target low of $107.07 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $121.28, the stock is 13.78% and 23.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25068.0 and changing 5.20% at the moment leaves the stock 14.10% off its SMA200. CEO registered -23.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.75.

The stock witnessed a 18.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.82%, and is 9.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

CNOOC Limited (CEO) has around 15569 employees, a market worth around $52.77B and $30.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.49 and Fwd P/E is 9.65. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.53% and -24.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

CNOOC Limited (CEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNOOC Limited (CEO) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 7 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNOOC Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.90% this year.

CNOOC Limited (CEO) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in CNOOC Limited (CEO), with institutional investors hold 2.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 446.48M, and float is at 442.01M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 2.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.92 million shares valued at $88.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.21% of the CEO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 0.82 million shares valued at $79.2 million to account for 0.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.67 million shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $61.55 million, while Harding Loevner LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $45.97 million.

CNOOC Limited (CEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eni S.p.A. (E) that is trading -21.29% down over the past 12 months. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) is -0.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -109.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.33.