C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CFFI) is 17.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.00 and a high of $54.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFFI stock was last observed hovering at around $43.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -28.53% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -28.53% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.70, the stock is 8.56% and 13.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8620.0 and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 27.77% off its SMA200. CFFI registered -12.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.54.

The stock witnessed a 8.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.94%, and is 5.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) has around 643 employees, a market worth around $159.07M and $96.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.21. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.07% and -19.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C&F Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.20% this year.

C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI), with 201.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.50% while institutional investors hold 37.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.65M, and float is at 3.45M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 35.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.19 million shares valued at $5.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.16% of the CFFI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.18 million shares valued at $6.63 million to account for 4.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.13 million shares representing 3.70% and valued at over $4.01 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.64% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $4.93 million.

C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PEAY D ANTHONY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PEAY D ANTHONY bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $35.00 per share for a total of $7000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 725.0 shares.

C&F Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Long Jason E (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 145 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $32.11 per share for $4656.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5673.0 shares of the CFFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, DILLON LARRY G (Executive Chairman) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $32.00 for $32000.0. The insider now directly holds 43,812 shares of C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI).

C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) that is trading 10.24% up over the past 12 months. CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) is -19.85% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 30080.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.28.