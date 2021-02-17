Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) Is Up 2.87% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) is 2.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $13.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CSBR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.78% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.10, the stock is -4.30% and -1.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37794.0 and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock 13.72% off its SMA200. CSBR registered 53.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.87.

The stock witnessed a -1.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.09%, and is -7.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) has around 143 employees, a market worth around $151.29M and $37.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 68.10. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.12% and -17.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.80%).

Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Champions Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $10.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.40% year-over-year.

Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR), with 2.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.55% while institutional investors hold 67.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.06M, and float is at 10.60M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 53.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Battery Partners IX, LLC with over 2.42 million shares valued at $22.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.11% of the CSBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 1.71 million shares valued at $15.85 million to account for 12.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.65 million shares representing 4.83% and valued at over $5.98 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.48% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $5.02 million.

Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Breitfeld Philip P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Breitfeld Philip P. sold 31,443 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $11.35 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Champions Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that Mendelson Daniel Newman (Director) bought a total of 1,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $5.91 per share for $7213.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58746.0 shares of the CSBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, Mendelson Daniel Newman (Director) acquired 26 shares at an average price of $5.50 for $143.0. The insider now directly holds 57,526 shares of Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR).

Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) that is trading 62.48% up over the past 12 months. Heska Corporation (HSKA) is 91.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.39% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.