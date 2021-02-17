Chase Corporation (CCF) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Chase Corporation (AMEX: CCF) is 6.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.00 and a high of $117.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCF stock was last observed hovering at around $110.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.74% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -296.81% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -296.81% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $107.14, the stock is 0.72% and -1.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18821.0 and changing -3.37% at the moment leaves the stock 4.43% off its SMA200. CCF registered 11.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $104.15.

The stock witnessed a -5.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.15%, and is -3.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Chase Corporation (CCF) has around 619 employees, a market worth around $1.00B and $261.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.08. Profit margin for the company is 14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.04% and -8.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Chase Corporation (CCF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chase Corporation (CCF) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chase Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

Chase Corporation (CCF) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in Chase Corporation (CCF), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.35% while institutional investors hold 91.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.38M, and float is at 7.43M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 71.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.82 million shares valued at $82.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.68% of the CCF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 0.78 million shares valued at $78.69 million to account for 8.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.51 million shares representing 5.42% and valued at over $51.69 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $40.74 million.

Chase Corporation (CCF) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Chase Corporation (CCF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHASE ADAM, the company’s President/CEO. SEC filings show that CHASE ADAM sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $102.12 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Chase Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that GACK LEWIS P (Director) sold a total of 125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $109.08 per share for $13635.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3954.0 shares of the CCF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, CHASE PETER R (Executive Chairman) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $115.57 for $57785.0. The insider now directly holds 288,913 shares of Chase Corporation (CCF).

Chase Corporation (CCF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is trading 14.32% up over the past 12 months. 3M Company (MMM) is 9.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.41.