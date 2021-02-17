Check out this: East Resources Acquisition Company (ERESU) could be on the verge of a big rally

East Resources Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: ERESU) is 7.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.86 and a high of $11.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERESU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $11.32, the stock is 1.23% and 5.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 80274.0 and changing 0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 10.14% off its SMA200. ERESU registered a gain of 13.37% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.21.

The stock witnessed a 1.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.77%, and is -0.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 1.62% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 14.81% and -1.57% from its 52-week high.

East Resources Acquisition Company (ERESU) Analyst Forecasts

East Resources Acquisition Company (ERESU) Top Institutional Holders

52 institutions hold shares in East Resources Acquisition Company (ERESU), with 1.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 57.04% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 57.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SCHF (GPE), LLC with over 5.0 million shares valued at $50.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.67% of the ERESU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 2.27 million shares valued at $24.01 million to account for 7.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shaolin Capital Management LLC which holds 1.0 million shares representing 3.33% and valued at over $10.09 million, while Blackstone Group Inc. holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 0.85 million with a market value of $8.58 million.

East Resources Acquisition Company (ERESU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gusky Adam Samuel, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Gusky Adam Samuel bought 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $9.97 per share for a total of $4488.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2452.0 shares.

East Resources Acquisition Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Gusky Adam Samuel (Chief Investment Officer) bought a total of 302 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $9.91 per share for $2993.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2002.0 shares of the ERESU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, Gusky Adam Samuel (Chief Investment Officer) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $9.94 for $4970.0. The insider now directly holds 1,700 shares of East Resources Acquisition Company (ERESU).