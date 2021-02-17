Check out this: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) could be on the verge of a big rally

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) is 2.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.68 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HBB stock was last observed hovering at around $18.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.25% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $17.95, the stock is -4.08% and -0.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26424.0 and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock 6.49% off its SMA200. HBB registered 20.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.44.

The stock witnessed a -1.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.18%, and is -7.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) has around 680 employees, a market worth around $253.45M and $574.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.57 and Fwd P/E is 9.21. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.71% and -28.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.55 with sales reaching $238.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.00% in year-over-year returns.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB), with 6.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.52% while institutional investors hold 96.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.67M, and float is at 5.24M with Short Float at 8.11%. Institutions hold 52.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Zuckerman Investment Group with over 0.68 million shares valued at $13.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.08% of the HBB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.5 million shares valued at $8.77 million to account for 5.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.49 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $9.55 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $8.54 million.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILLIAMS DAVID B, the company’s Member of a Group. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS DAVID B bought 15,690 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $11.53 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42529.0 shares.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that RANKIN CHLOE O (Member of a Group) bought a total of 26,481 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $11.53 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10049.0 shares of the HBB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, RANKIN ALISON A (Member of a Group) acquired 16,316 shares at an average price of $11.53 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 9,380 shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB).

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) that is trading 12.90% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.21.