Check out this: Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) could be on the verge of a big rally

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ: LBC) is 4.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.76 and a high of $11.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LBC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 14.83% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $10.22, the stock is 1.66% and 0.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43827.0 and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 5.41% off its SMA200. LBC registered -5.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.69.

The stock witnessed a -1.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.68%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 3.20% over the month.

Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $532.87M and $241.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.48 and Fwd P/E is 6.91. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.18% and -9.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luther Burbank Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $37.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC), with 40.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 77.72% while institutional investors hold 77.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.00M, and float is at 11.69M with Short Float at 1.08%. Institutions hold 17.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.39 million shares valued at $13.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.65% of the LBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Maltese Capital Management LLC with 0.96 million shares valued at $7.99 million to account for 1.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.76 million shares representing 1.45% and valued at over $6.37 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.14% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $4.99 million.

Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mahoney Tammy, the company’s EVP, Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Mahoney Tammy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $10.60 per share for a total of $31800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59530.0 shares.

Luther Burbank Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that WAJNERT THOMAS C (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $10.45 per share for $20894.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62320.0 shares of the LBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, LAGOMARSINO SIMONE (President CEO) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $10.47 for $26175.0. The insider now directly holds 12,500 shares of Luther Burbank Corporation (LBC).