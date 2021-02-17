Check out this: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) could be on the verge of a big rally

MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: MNSB) is 10.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.75 and a high of $22.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNSB stock was last observed hovering at around $19.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $21.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.21% off the consensus price target high of $21.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.21% higher than the price target low of $21.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.66, the stock is 2.78% and 7.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19977.0 and changing -3.12% at the moment leaves the stock 27.13% off its SMA200. MNSB registered -15.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.26.

The stock witnessed a 3.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.39%, and is -1.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $136.78M and $62.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.89 and Fwd P/E is 9.77. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.81% and -17.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $11.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year.

MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB), with 484.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.65% while institutional investors hold 58.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.27M, and float is at 0.97M with Short Float at 9.01%. Institutions hold 54.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with over 0.69 million shares valued at $8.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.35% of the MNSB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RMB Capital Management, LLC with 0.48 million shares valued at $5.83 million to account for 5.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EJF Capital LLC which holds 0.4 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $4.92 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 0.38 million with a market value of $6.38 million.

MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ECHLOV RUSSELL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ECHLOV RUSSELL bought 250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $17.42 per share for a total of $4356.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 800.0 shares.

MainStreet Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that ECHLOV RUSSELL (Director) bought a total of 150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $16.52 per share for $2478.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 550.0 shares of the MNSB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, RUST PATSY I (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $25.68 for $25680.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB).

MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) that is trading -13.43% down over the past 12 months. MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) is -15.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 85930.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.13.