Check out this: NewMarket Corporation (NEU) could be on the verge of a big rally

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) is -2.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $304.65 and a high of $458.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEU stock was last observed hovering at around $400.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.79% off its average median price target of $450.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.47% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.47% higher than the price target low of $450.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $389.38, the stock is -4.02% and -3.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18196.0 and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -0.21% off its SMA200. NEU registered -7.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $409.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $378.56.

The stock witnessed a -8.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.12%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

NewMarket Corporation (NEU) has around 2118 employees, a market worth around $4.25B and $2.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.22. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.81% and -15.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NewMarket Corporation (NEU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NewMarket Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year.

NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Top Institutional Holders

363 institutions hold shares in NewMarket Corporation (NEU), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.39% while institutional investors hold 69.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.90M, and float is at 9.02M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 57.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of America Corporation with over 0.81 million shares valued at $322.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.42% of the NEU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.77 million shares valued at $262.46 million to account for 7.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.64 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $254.94 million, while London Company of Virginia, (The) holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $206.55 million.

NewMarket Corporation (NEU) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at NewMarket Corporation (NEU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times.

NewMarket Corporation (NEU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trecora Resources (TREC) that is trading 8.78% up over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -14.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.91% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.86.