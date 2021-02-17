Check out this: Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) could be on the verge of a big rally

Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIM) is 4.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.32 and a high of $40.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRIM stock was last observed hovering at around $35.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.37% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -1.37% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.48, the stock is 3.33% and 4.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26078.0 and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 26.11% off its SMA200. NRIM registered -11.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.71.

The stock witnessed a -0.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.84%, and is -1.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) has around 431 employees, a market worth around $218.56M and $76.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.90. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.85% and -12.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.70%).

Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northrim BanCorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.18 with sales reaching $19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.10% in year-over-year returns.

Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) Top Institutional Holders

141 institutions hold shares in Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM), with 130.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.08% while institutional investors hold 74.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.34M, and float is at 6.10M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 73.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.77 million shares valued at $26.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.35% of the NRIM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.55 million shares valued at $14.06 million to account for 8.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 0.36 million shares representing 5.73% and valued at over $9.13 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.64% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $8.98 million.

Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MARUSHACK JOSEPH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARUSHACK JOSEPH bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $35.30 per share for a total of $7059.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 400.0 shares.

Northrim BanCorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that MARUSHACK JOSEPH (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $35.23 per share for $7046.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 200.0 shares of the NRIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, WIGHT DAVID G (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $32.68 for $65369.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM).

Northrim BanCorp Inc. (NRIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) that is trading -13.89% down over the past 12 months. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is -7.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 53360.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.73.