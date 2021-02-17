Check out this: Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) is 0.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.00 and a high of $31.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STRS stock was last observed hovering at around $26.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97%.

Currently trading at $25.60, the stock is -1.57% and 0.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8054.0 and changing -3.65% at the moment leaves the stock 19.42% off its SMA200. STRS registered -14.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.76.

The stock witnessed a -3.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.49%, and is -5.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $212.74M and $14.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 113.33% and -19.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) Analyst Forecasts

Stratus Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $2.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) Top Institutional Holders

70 institutions hold shares in Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.36% while institutional investors hold 67.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.21M, and float is at 6.92M with Short Float at 1.49%. Institutions hold 56.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oasis Management Co Ltd with over 1.12 million shares valued at $24.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.66% of the STRS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ingalls & Snyder with 1.02 million shares valued at $26.01 million to account for 12.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.52 million shares representing 6.33% and valued at over $11.22 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.90% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $10.45 million.

Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LESLIE JAMES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LESLIE JAMES bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $20.71 per share for a total of $41410.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55630.0 shares.

Stratus Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that ARMSTRONG WILLIAM H III (Chair of Board,President, CEO) bought a total of 255 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $16.30 per share for $4157.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.55 million shares of the STRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, ARMSTRONG WILLIAM H III (Chair of Board,President, CEO) acquired 1,011 shares at an average price of $20.19 for $20413.0. The insider now directly holds 544,999 shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS).

Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) that is trading 13.68% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.64% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 84850.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.08.