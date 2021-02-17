Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CMPI Stock Is Going Next

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) is 1.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.61 and a high of $23.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMPI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.72% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 22.05% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $14.81, the stock is 1.33% and 0.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19113.0 and changing 5.56% at the moment leaves the stock 12.33% off its SMA200. CMPI registered a loss of 6.62% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.12.

The stock witnessed a 8.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.28%, and is 2.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 8.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 72.01% and -35.89% from its 52-week high.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.50% this year.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI), with 967.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.49% while institutional investors hold 90.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.55M, and float is at 20.58M with Short Float at 0.46%. Institutions hold 86.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is venBio Partners LLC with over 3.67 million shares valued at $42.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.05% of the CMPI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with 3.61 million shares valued at $41.51 million to account for 16.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Novo Holdings A/S which holds 2.17 million shares representing 10.07% and valued at over $24.98 million, while Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd holds 6.97% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $17.28 million.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Krieg Arthur M, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Krieg Arthur M bought 1,701 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $13.05 per share for a total of $22198.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Krieg Arthur M (Chief Scientific Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $13.09 per share for $6545.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the CMPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Krieg Arthur M (Chief Scientific Officer) acquired 443 shares at an average price of $14.16 for $6273.0. The insider now directly holds 730,990 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CMPI).