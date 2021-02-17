China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) is 3.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.80 and a high of $26.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CEA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $31.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.75% off the consensus price target high of $31.63 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 29.75% higher than the price target low of $31.63 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.22, the stock is 6.11% and 2.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8348.0 and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 8.48% off its SMA200. CEA registered -7.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.38.

The stock witnessed a 6.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.27%, and is 1.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.33% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) has around 80624 employees, a market worth around $10.52B and $13.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.63% and -17.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA), with institutional investors hold 0.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 327.58M, and float is at 72.61M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 0.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 57548.0 shares valued at $1.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.95% of the CEA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aperio Group LLC with 56975.0 shares valued at $1.23 million to account for 2.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 50266.0 shares representing 2.58% and valued at over $1.09 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 2.29% of the shares totaling 44773.0 with a market value of $0.97 million.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -24.19% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 75.53% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5280.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.