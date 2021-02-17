China Online Education Group (COE) down -5.86% since start of the year

China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is -5.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.16 and a high of $37.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COE stock was last observed hovering at around $25.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $243.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.78% off the consensus price target high of $249.62 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 89.21% higher than the price target low of $236.48 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $25.52, the stock is 3.87% and -0.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25210.0 and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 5.10% off its SMA200. COE registered 51.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.47.

The stock witnessed a 2.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.63%, and is 4.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

China Online Education Group (COE) has around 2193 employees, a market worth around $525.97M and $296.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.49 and Fwd P/E is 3.31. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.92% and -31.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

China Online Education Group (COE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Online Education Group (COE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Online Education Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $81.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.30% in year-over-year returns.

China Online Education Group (COE) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in China Online Education Group (COE), with 860.41k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.18% while institutional investors hold 98.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.58M, and float is at 5.72M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 94.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SC China Holding Ltd with over 3.14 million shares valued at $59.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 64.78% of the COE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 1.12 million shares valued at $30.41 million to account for 23.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sylebra Capital Ltd which holds 0.53 million shares representing 11.03% and valued at over $10.2 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 7.11% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $6.58 million.

China Online Education Group (COE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading 88.14% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 67.26% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8840.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.78.