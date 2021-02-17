ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

44 institutions hold shares in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS), with institutional investors hold 7.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.36M, and float is at 32.10M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 7.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.62 million shares valued at $39.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.79% of the IMOS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.13 million shares valued at $2.42 million to account for 0.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 97017.0 shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $1.87 million, while Herald Investment Management Ltd holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 83485.0 with a market value of $1.61 million.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ: IMOS) is 10.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $26.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMOS stock was last observed hovering at around $26.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $30.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.45% off the consensus price target high of $32.85 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -9.08% lower than the price target low of $24.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.79, the stock is 5.37% and 6.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14218.0 and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 22.64% off its SMA200. IMOS registered 30.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.78.

The stock witnessed a 1.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.37%, and is 6.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) has around 5552 employees, a market worth around $911.13M and $795.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.43. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.60% and 0.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 131.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year.