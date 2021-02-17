Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

94 institutions hold shares in Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC), with 456.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.87% while institutional investors hold 27.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.78M, and float is at 15.41M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 26.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.03 million shares valued at $20.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.46% of the CZNC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.64 million shares valued at $10.42 million to account for 4.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.35 million shares representing 2.20% and valued at over $5.69 million, while Citizens & Northern Corp holds 1.81% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $5.71 million.

Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ: CZNC) is 4.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.92 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CZNC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.62% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.62% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.73, the stock is 2.30% and 3.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33947.0 and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 11.27% off its SMA200. CZNC registered -21.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.31.

The stock witnessed a -1.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.81%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) has around 336 employees, a market worth around $324.63M and $72.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.28 and Fwd P/E is 12.19. Profit margin for the company is 27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.94% and -23.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citizens & Northern Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $25.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.70% in year-over-year returns.

Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) Insider Activity

A total of 105 insider transactions have happened at Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 83 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pellegrino Frank G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pellegrino Frank G bought 103 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $20.30 per share for a total of $2091.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22115.0 shares.

Citizens & Northern Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Lehman Terry L (Director) bought a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $20.22 per share for $5055.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15067.0 shares of the CZNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Schoener Timothy E (Director) acquired 239 shares at an average price of $20.79 for $4969.0. The insider now directly holds 2,217 shares of Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC).

Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) that is trading 8.78% up over the past 12 months. Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) is -30.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.2% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.65.