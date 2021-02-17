Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Civista Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CIVB) is 9.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.25 and a high of $22.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIVB stock was last observed hovering at around $19.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.25% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.86% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.14, the stock is 3.74% and 6.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28481.0 and changing -3.24% at the moment leaves the stock 24.90% off its SMA200. CIVB registered -13.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.64.

The stock witnessed a -1.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.30%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) has around 457 employees, a market worth around $300.50M and $99.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.58 and Fwd P/E is 9.68. Profit margin for the company is 29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.13% and -15.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Civista Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $33.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.40% in year-over-year returns.

Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) Top Institutional Holders

133 institutions hold shares in Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB), with 459.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.89% while institutional investors hold 55.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.05M, and float is at 15.47M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 54.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.21 million shares valued at $21.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.57% of the CIVB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.77 million shares valued at $9.68 million to account for 4.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Maltese Capital Management LLC which holds 0.58 million shares representing 3.64% and valued at over $7.26 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.44% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $6.86 million.

Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Boerger Barry W, the company’s Subsidiary Director. SEC filings show that Boerger Barry W bought 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 30 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $59400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11562.0 shares.

Civista Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that Murray Dennis E Jr (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $13.43 per share for $13427.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18892.0 shares of the CIVB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Singer Harry (Director) acquired 750 shares at an average price of $13.33 for $9998.0. The insider now directly holds 750 shares of Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB).

Civista Bancshares Inc. (CIVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) that is trading 4.62% up over the past 12 months. SB Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) is -4.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.81.