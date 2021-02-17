CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

135 institutions hold shares in CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE), with 725.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.33% while institutional investors hold 42.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.57M, and float is at 16.10M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 40.79% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.94 million shares valued at $19.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.56% of the CCNE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.76 million shares valued at $11.34 million to account for 4.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.61 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $9.07 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 2.54% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $6.35 million.

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) is 9.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.25 and a high of $29.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCNE stock was last observed hovering at around $23.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.23% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.64% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.34, the stock is 3.63% and 6.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50681.0 and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 27.17% off its SMA200. CCNE registered -19.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.99.

The stock witnessed a -1.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.89%, and is 1.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) has around 509 employees, a market worth around $392.81M and $158.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.41 and Fwd P/E is 8.83. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.15% and -21.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.00%).

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNB Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $38.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.70% in year-over-year returns.

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Scott Nicholas N. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Scott Nicholas N. Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $29.54 per share for a total of $14770.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17601.0 shares.

CNB Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that LIMA TITO L (EVP/CFO) bought a total of 750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $20.95 per share for $15713.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 750.0 shares of the CCNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Young Julie M. (Director) acquired 63 shares at an average price of $21.30 for $1344.0. The insider now directly holds 673 shares of CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE).

CNB Financial Corporation (CCNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) that is trading 8.78% up over the past 12 months. Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) is -21.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.77% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.