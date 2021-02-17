Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Track to Reach $44.00 in a Year

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CTBI) is 5.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.45 and a high of $44.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTBI stock was last observed hovering at around $39.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.55% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 11.55% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.92, the stock is 0.70% and 2.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 16.56% off its SMA200. CTBI registered -11.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.63.

The stock witnessed a -0.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.19%, and is -2.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $697.45M and $176.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.61 and Fwd P/E is 11.64. Profit margin for the company is 32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.15% and -12.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $53.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) Top Institutional Holders

166 institutions hold shares in Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI), with 898.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.05% while institutional investors hold 62.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.75M, and float is at 16.91M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 59.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Community Trust & Investment Company with over 1.81 million shares valued at $67.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.16% of the CTBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.31 million shares valued at $48.51 million to account for 7.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.14 million shares representing 6.39% and valued at over $32.17 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $21.92 million.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by St. Charles Anthony W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that St. Charles Anthony W. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $28.40 per share for a total of $28400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9837.0 shares.

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that MINNIFIELD FRANKY (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $28.26 per share for $28263.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9286.0 shares of the CTBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, MINNIFIELD FRANKY (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $29.96 for $29961.0. The insider now directly holds 8,286 shares of Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI).

Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 23.26% up over the past 12 months. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) is 22.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.95% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.75.