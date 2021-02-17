Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

29 institutions hold shares in Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS), with 4.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.09% while institutional investors hold 63.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.67M, and float is at 13.93M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 49.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Black Diamond Capital Management, LLC with over 3.68 million shares valued at $12.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.31% of the CPSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citigroup Inc. with 2.0 million shares valued at $6.6 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.76 million shares representing 7.79% and valued at over $5.8 million, while Continental Advisors LLC holds 3.43% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $2.56 million.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) is 6.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPSS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -50.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.50, the stock is 3.05% and 5.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13460.0 and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 26.73% off its SMA200. CPSS registered 13.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3642 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8768.

The stock witnessed a -4.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.38%, and is 4.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $100.35M and $317.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.11 and Fwd P/E is 6.19. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 350.00% and -12.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $67.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.00% in year-over-year returns.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Washer Greg, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Washer Greg sold 9,499 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $4.06 per share for a total of $38566.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Washer Greg (Director) sold a total of 42,477 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $4.05 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CPSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Washer Greg (Director) disposed off 30,094 shares at an average price of $4.03 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 178,976 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS).

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) that is trading -16.72% down over the past 12 months. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) is -1.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.16% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.38.