CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) Is Up 1.91% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) is 1.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $5.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPAH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.6% off the consensus price target high of $4.47 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.6% higher than the price target low of $4.47 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is 1.30% and 2.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25876.0 and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -3.03% off its SMA200. CPAH registered 42.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4127 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3422.

The stock witnessed a 1.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.25%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.12% over the month.

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $22.18M and $13.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.62 and Fwd P/E is 17.32. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.32% and -41.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.50%).

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CounterPath Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $3.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.40% this year.

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in CounterPath Corporation (CPAH), with 3.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.17% while institutional investors hold 13.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.42M, and float is at 3.05M with Short Float at 0.56%. Institutions hold 6.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.27 million shares valued at $0.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.18% of the CPAH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 94000.0 shares valued at $0.29 million to account for 1.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 68672.0 shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $0.21 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 17700.0 with a market value of $54516.0.

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at CounterPath Corporation (CPAH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MATTHEWS TERENCE H, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that MATTHEWS TERENCE H bought 142,451 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $3.51 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.65 million shares.

CounterPath Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Bruk Steven (Director) bought a total of 142,451 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $3.51 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.19 million shares of the CPAH stock.

CounterPath Corporation (CPAH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 60.96% up over the past 12 months. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is 47.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 69.03% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5280.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.69.