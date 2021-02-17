CRA International Inc. (CRAI) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 9.29% Change This Year

CRA International Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAI) is 9.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.96 and a high of $61.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRAI stock was last observed hovering at around $58.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.17% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.75% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 10.23% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.66, the stock is -2.08% and 2.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44049.0 and changing -5.39% at the moment leaves the stock 25.77% off its SMA200. CRAI registered 3.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.56.

The stock witnessed a -6.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.01%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

CRA International Inc. (CRAI) has around 779 employees, a market worth around $433.59M and $490.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.70 and Fwd P/E is 16.73. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 153.46% and -9.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

CRA International Inc. (CRAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CRA International Inc. (CRAI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CRA International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $128.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.60% in year-over-year returns.

CRA International Inc. (CRAI) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in CRA International Inc. (CRAI), with 352.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.53% while institutional investors hold 90.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.77M, and float is at 7.42M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 86.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.94 million shares valued at $47.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.05% of the CRAI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.67 million shares valued at $34.29 million to account for 8.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.65 million shares representing 8.39% and valued at over $24.45 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $21.24 million.

CRA International Inc. (CRAI) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at CRA International Inc. (CRAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yellin Jonathan D, the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Yellin Jonathan D sold 3,243 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 14 at a price of $39.07 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12101.0 shares.

CRA International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 06 that Maleh Paul A (President and CEO) sold a total of 8,646 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 06 and was made at $41.08 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CRAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, Holmes Chad M (Chief Corp Dev Officer, EVP) disposed off 1,083 shares at an average price of $41.44 for $44877.0. The insider now directly holds 23,755 shares of CRA International Inc. (CRAI).

CRA International Inc. (CRAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) that is trading -11.35% down over the past 12 months. ICF International Inc. (ICFI) is -6.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.47% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 77540.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.45.